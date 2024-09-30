Frontera Energy Co. (FEC) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 2nd

Frontera Energy Co. (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.063 per share on Wednesday, October 16th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd.

Shares of TSE:FEC opened at C$7.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$654.16 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 1.93. Frontera Energy has a twelve month low of C$7.13 and a twelve month high of C$12.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$8.34.

Frontera Energy (TSE:FEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$285.90 million for the quarter. Frontera Energy had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 9.82%. Equities analysts forecast that Frontera Energy will post 1.5873984 EPS for the current year.

Frontera Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, production, transportation, storage, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in South America. The company has a portfolio of assets, which consists of interests in 24 exploration and production blocks in Colombia, Ecuador, and Guyana; and in pipeline and port facilities in Colombia.

