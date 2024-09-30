Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR) Cut to Peer Perform at Wolfe Research

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Wolfe Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on FYBR. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $38.50 price objective (up from $31.00) on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. UBS Group lowered Frontier Communications Parent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Frontier Communications Parent from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.38.

Shares of FYBR opened at $35.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Frontier Communications Parent has a 1-year low of $13.66 and a 1-year high of $39.21. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 324.64 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.10.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Frontier Communications Parent will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Frontier Communications Parent by 24.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,088,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,758,000 after buying an additional 1,587,145 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 12.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 13,683,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,462,646 shares during the last quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,200,000. Sunriver Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent during the fourth quarter valued at about $16,255,000. Finally, Foursixthree Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Communications Parent in the 4th quarter worth about $9,801,000.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

