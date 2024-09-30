FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) Stock Position Reduced by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Free Report) by 26.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 363 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 470.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,673,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 63,827 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,711,000 after buying an additional 3,343 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 15,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $241,000. 99.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FCN shares. StockNews.com upgraded FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th.

FCN stock opened at $225.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a PE ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $223.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.13. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $177.00 and a fifty-two week high of $243.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.32. FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 8.90%. The company had revenue of $949.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $938.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 8.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total transaction of $454,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,604.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

