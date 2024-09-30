Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Erin Brown Sells 10,000 Shares

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00.
Galaxy Digital Price Performance
Shares of Galaxy Digital stock traded down C$1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,731. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.61 and a 12 month high of C$19.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.17.
Galaxy Digital Company Profile
