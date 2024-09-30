Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY) Director Erin Brown Sells 10,000 Shares

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. (TSE:GLXY – Get Free Report) Director Erin Brown sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00.

Shares of Galaxy Digital stock traded down C$1.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$17.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 884,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,731. Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$4.61 and a 12 month high of C$19.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$15.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$14.57. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 3.17.

Galaxy Digital Holdings Ltd. engages in the digital asset and blockchain businesses. It operates through three segments: Global Markets, Asset Management, and Digital Infrastructure Solutions. The company provides various financial products and services to individuals and institutions, such as digital asset trading, derivatives, structured products, financing, capital markets, and merger and acquisition services, digital asset spot and derivatives trading, bespoke lending and structured products.

