Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC cut its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 12,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 223 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $579,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the second quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 416.7% in the 1st quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18,500.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter worth $42,000. 91.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total transaction of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,605 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.89, for a total value of $274,028.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 156,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,660,329.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Brandon John Moore sold 30,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $1,546,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 208,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,298.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 49,478 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,429 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group upped their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Gaming and Leisure Properties

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of GLPI stock opened at $50.75 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $52.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 5.91.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.95 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 52.79% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.99%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.18%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.