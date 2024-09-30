Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 5,069 Shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,069 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. McAdam LLC raised its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 11,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bush Investment Group LLC now owns 57,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 34,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter.

IUSB opened at $47.24 on Monday. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $42.56 and a 1-year high of $47.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.65.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1569 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

