Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,434 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gilbert & Cook Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $558,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 23,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 68,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter worth $453,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock opened at $63.38 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $42.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.36. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $49.47 and a 1-year high of $63.81.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.