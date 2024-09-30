Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.0% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in EFAV. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 113.9% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS EFAV opened at $76.99 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.