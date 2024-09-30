Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC lowered its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,041 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,428 shares during the quarter. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FIXD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 34.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $73,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $45.40 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.87 and its 200 day moving average is $43.70. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $40.86 and a 52 week high of $46.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 26th will be given a $0.155 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 26th. This represents a $1.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

