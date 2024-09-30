Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.05 Million Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 11.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,638 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vantage Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,628,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 32,043 shares during the period. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,979,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 431,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,097,000 after purchasing an additional 20,560 shares during the period. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $265,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSEARCA:SPYG opened at $82.49 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $56.78 and a 1 year high of $84.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.00. The stock has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

