Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 125,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,728 shares during the quarter. Avantis International Equity ETF accounts for 2.4% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF were worth $7,825,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $157,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $207,000.

Avantis International Equity ETF Price Performance

AVDE stock opened at $67.24 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.81. Avantis International Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.86 and a fifty-two week high of $67.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

