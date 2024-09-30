Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 4.7% of Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $574.07 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $555.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $539.42. The firm has a market cap of $495.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $411.02 and a 12 month high of $577.47.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

