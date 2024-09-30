Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:EQL – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,279 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.72% of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF worth $2,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF by 168.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,549,000 after purchasing an additional 66,175 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,405,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $216,000. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $793,000. Finally, Ndwm LLC bought a new stake in ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA EQL opened at $127.19 on Monday. ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $95.90 and a 52-week high of $127.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $119.03. The company has a market cap of $368.85 million, a PE ratio of 21.23 and a beta of 0.83.

ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF Company Profile

The ALPS Equal Sector Weight ETF (EQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE Select Sector Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of all select sector SPDR ETFs. EQL was launched on Jul 7, 2009 and is managed by ALPS.

