Gateway Wealth Partners LLC Sells 11,233 Shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Gateway Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 33,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,233 shares during the period. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the first quarter worth about $62,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 1,737.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 164,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 155,103 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Trading Up 0.7 %

FDL opened at $41.73 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.02. The company has a market cap of $4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.73. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $31.47 and a 12-month high of $42.21.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Profile

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.