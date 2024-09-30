Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II Sells 20,000 Shares of IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX) Stock

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Free Report) Director Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.82, for a total value of $396,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,829,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,265,426.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 25th, Gem G.P. L.P. Pinebridge II sold 20,000 shares of IBEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.89, for a total value of $397,800.00.

IBEX Stock Up 1.4 %

IBEX stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.98. The stock had a trading volume of 214,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,836. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $343.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.73. IBEX Limited has a 12 month low of $13.00 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBEX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on IBEX from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on IBEX from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IBEX currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

Institutional Trading of IBEX

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBEX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in IBEX in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in shares of IBEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 15.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 6.1% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 32,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IBEX by 9.3% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 37,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. 81.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other revenue generation outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience.

