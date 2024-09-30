Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $234.65

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $234.65 and last traded at $234.65, with a volume of 1032 shares. The stock had previously closed at $238.07.

Genmab A/S Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.71 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $266.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $274.50.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $779.50 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 20.60% and a net margin of 29.06%.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

