Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global Blue Group Holding AG (NYSE:GB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,600 shares, a growth of 21.0% from the August 31st total of 75,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 39,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Global Blue Group by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,214,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,744,000 after acquiring an additional 14,600 shares during the period. Scalar Gauge Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Blue Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 0.9% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 290,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Global Blue Group by 3.9% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,920,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,063,000 after purchasing an additional 71,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Global Blue Group by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 100,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GB traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $5.47. 27,760 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,148. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.71 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.03 and a 200 day moving average of $5.00. Global Blue Group has a twelve month low of $4.10 and a twelve month high of $6.25.

Global Blue Group ( NYSE:GB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $126.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.42 million. Global Blue Group had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 48.62%. On average, analysts forecast that Global Blue Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Global Blue Group Holding AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled transaction processing services for merchants, banks, acquirers, governments, and travelers in Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Tax Free Shopping Technology Solutions (TFSS), Added-Value Payment Solutions (AVPS), and Retail Tech Solutions (RTS).

