Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) Sets New 52-Week High at $41.17

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $41.17 and last traded at $41.14, with a volume of 1053532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $40.99.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.39. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAVE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 70.6% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 35,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 14,662 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 250,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,632,000 after acquiring an additional 21,496 shares during the last quarter. Stevard LLC purchased a new stake in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $547,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 2,679,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,338,000 after acquiring an additional 362,821 shares during the period.

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

