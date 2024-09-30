Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Shares Purchased by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 104,754 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,112 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $7,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Globus Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Globus Medical by 254.5% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 631 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Globus Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Globus Medical in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Globus Medical by 15.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,149,330. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Leslie V. Norwalk sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $70,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,419 shares in the company, valued at $1,149,330. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann D. Rhoads sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total transaction of $1,055,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,017,318.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Globus Medical from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Globus Medical in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Globus Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Globus Medical has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.20.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:GMED opened at $70.61 on Monday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.38 and a 12-month high of $74.21. The firm has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $70.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.16.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical device company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.07. Globus Medical had a net margin of 1.82% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $629.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 115.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

