Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.65

Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GUSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.65 and last traded at $49.65, with a volume of 85 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.51.
Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.41. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 1.01.
About Goldman Sachs MarketBeta US 1000 Equity ETF
The Goldman Sachs MarketBeta U.S. 1000 Equity ETF (GUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive GBS United States 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 US large-cap companies selected and weighted by market-cap. GUSA was launched on Apr 5, 2022 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
