Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU) Reaches New 12-Month High at $26.41

Shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (CBOE:AAAU – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.41 and last traded at $26.02, with a volume of 2425074 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.23.
Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Stock Down 0.8 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.61.
About Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF
The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in a vault in Perth, Australia. Investors can redeem their shares for gold coins and small bars. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.
