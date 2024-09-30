GoviEx Uranium (CVE:GXU) Shares Up 11.1%

GoviEx Uranium Inc. (CVE:GXU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 11.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 2,656,120 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 1,145,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 3.16. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.09. The stock has a market cap of C$130.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 1.13.

GoviEx Uranium Inc, a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties in Africa. The company's principal asset is the Madaouela project which holds 80% interest located in north-central Niger. It also owns 100% interest in the Muntanga project that consists of 3 mining licenses situated to the south of Lusaka, Zambia; and the Falea project, which consists of three exploration licenses located in Mali.

