Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM) Shares Sold by Brandes Investment Partners LP

Brandes Investment Partners LP decreased its holdings in Graham Co. (NYSE:GHM – Free Report) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,076,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 129,913 shares during the quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP owned approximately 0.10% of Graham worth $30,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Graham by 1,640.8% during the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 147,972 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after buying an additional 139,472 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc purchased a new position in shares of Graham in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,118,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graham by 21.4% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 208,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 36,724 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Graham during the second quarter worth approximately $904,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in Graham by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 360,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,841,000 after purchasing an additional 24,961 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.46% of the company’s stock.

Graham Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of GHM opened at $29.51 on Monday. Graham Co. has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $34.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.03. The company has a market capitalization of $320.80 million, a PE ratio of 68.63 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $49.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.00 million. Graham had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 5.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Graham Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GHM shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Graham from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Noble Financial began coverage on shares of Graham in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company.

Graham Company Profile

Graham Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures fluid, power, heat transfer, and vacuum equipment for chemical and petrochemical processing, defense, space, petroleum refining, cryogenic, energy, and other industries. It offers power plant systems, including ejectors and surface condensers; torpedo ejection, propulsion, and power systems, such as turbines, alternators, regulators, pumps, and blowers; and thermal management systems comprising pumps, blowers, and drive electronics for defense sector.

