Granite FO LLC Purchases New Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Granite FO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. ESL Trust Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 254.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at about $44,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO stock opened at $263.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $68.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.94. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $194.79 and a 1 year high of $264.44.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.