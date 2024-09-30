Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Update

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 31st total of 24,000 shares. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 205,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Greenpro Capital Stock Performance
GRNQ traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.97. The company had a trading volume of 1,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,621. Greenpro Capital has a 12-month low of $0.72 and a 12-month high of $1.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.11. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 million, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.50.
Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 198.19% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter.
Greenpro Capital Company Profile
Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.
