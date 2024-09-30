Gregory N. Henry Sells 1,100 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) CFO Gregory N. Henry sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $16,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 368,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,845. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Couchbase stock traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.12. 838,162 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 505,859. Couchbase, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.53 and a 1 year high of $32.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $811.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.11 million. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Couchbase by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after acquiring an additional 227,828 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in Couchbase by 346.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,928,000 after acquiring an additional 204,396 shares in the last quarter. Circumference Group LLC acquired a new position in Couchbase in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Finally, EVR Research LP lifted its holdings in Couchbase by 9.4% in the second quarter. EVR Research LP now owns 2,081,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,010,000 after acquiring an additional 179,585 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BASE shares. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Couchbase from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler Companies initiated coverage on Couchbase in a report on Friday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Couchbase from $32.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.93.

Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

