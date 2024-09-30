Grupo Financiero Galicia (NASDAQ:GGAL) Shares Down 5%

Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Free Report) was down 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $41.55 and last traded at $41.61. Approximately 657,161 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 1,031,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.78.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup upgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America raised Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia Trading Down 3.9 %

Grupo Financiero Galicia Increases Dividend

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.72.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were issued a $0.7248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This is a boost from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous — dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the second quarter valued at $40,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 1st quarter worth about $67,000. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Grupo Financiero Galicia during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 1st quarter worth $235,000.

About Grupo Financiero Galicia

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. It also offers personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services, as well as savings, deposits, and checking accounts related services.

