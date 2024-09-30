HC Wainwright Reiterates Buy Rating for Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH)

Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 85.57% from the company’s previous close.
NYXH has been the subject of several other reports. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $15.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on shares of Nyxoah from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Nyxoah from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.
Nyxoah Stock Up 5.5 %
Nyxoah (NASDAQ:NYXH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). Nyxoah had a negative return on equity of 42.00% and a negative net margin of 908.32%. The business had revenue of $0.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.93 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Nyxoah will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nyxoah
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Iron Triangle Partners LP acquired a new stake in Nyxoah during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,413,000. Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in Nyxoah in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new position in Nyxoah during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,292,000.
Nyxoah Company Profile
Nyxoah SA, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solutions to treat sleep disordered breathing conditions. The company's lead solution comprises Genio system, a CE-Marked, patient-centric, and hypoglossal neurostimulation therapy to treat moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea.
