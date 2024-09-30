Head to Head Comparison: Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) & CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL)

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Free Report) and CV (OTCMKTS:CVHL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.5% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by institutional investors. 8.1% of Easterly Government Properties shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of CV shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and CV”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Easterly Government Properties $293.66 million 4.76 $18.80 million $0.20 67.85 CV $23.58 million 0.04 -$15.96 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Easterly Government Properties has higher revenue and earnings than CV.

This table compares Easterly Government Properties and CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Easterly Government Properties 6.49% 1.36% 0.65% CV N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Easterly Government Properties has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CV has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its share price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Easterly Government Properties and CV, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Easterly Government Properties 0 1 0 0 2.00 CV 0 0 0 0 N/A

Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 3.17%. Given Easterly Government Properties’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Easterly Government Properties is more favorable than CV.

Summary

Easterly Government Properties beats CV on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, D.C., and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly’s experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S. Government agencies for properties leased to such agencies either directly or through the U.S. General Services Administration (GSA).

About CV

CV Holdings, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company. It owns finance platforms across various businesses, including small-ticket equipment financing and commercial real estate bridge lending. CV Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

