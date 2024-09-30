Head-To-Head Contrast: Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI) & TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG)

TruGolf (NASDAQ:TRUG – Get Free Report) and Connexa Sports Technologies (NASDAQ:YYAI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares TruGolf and Connexa Sports Technologies”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TruGolf $20.35 million 0.62 -$400,000.00 N/A N/A Connexa Sports Technologies $5.98 million 1.72 -$15.64 million N/A N/A

TruGolf has higher revenue and earnings than Connexa Sports Technologies.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TruGolf N/A N/A -28.51% Connexa Sports Technologies -565.12% -1,557.21% -187.79%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares TruGolf and Connexa Sports Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for TruGolf and Connexa Sports Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TruGolf 0 0 0 0 N/A Connexa Sports Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

TruGolf has a beta of -0.71, meaning that its share price is 171% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Connexa Sports Technologies has a beta of -1.8, meaning that its share price is 280% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

3.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.0% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 37.2% of TruGolf shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of Connexa Sports Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TruGolf beats Connexa Sports Technologies on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TruGolf



TruGolf Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiary, engages in the development and sale of indoor golf simulator hardware under the TruGolf Nevada brand for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It also provides E6 Connect software for use on other companies' hardware. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Centerville, Utah.

About Connexa Sports Technologies



Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. engages in the sports equipment and technology business in the United States. The company offers Slinger Launcher, a portable padel tennis ball launcher and pickleball launcher; and Slinger Bag Launcher, a ball launcher built into transport wheeled trolley bag. It also provides Gameface, AI technology and performance analytics for sports. Connexa Sports Technologies Inc. is based in Windsor Mill, Maryland.

