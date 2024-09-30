High Falls Advisors Inc Buys 254 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.27 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.