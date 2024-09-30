High Falls Advisors Inc Buys 254 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

High Falls Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000.
iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $62.27 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $46.30 and a 12 month high of $62.86. The company has a market cap of $87.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52.
About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
