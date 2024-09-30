High Falls Advisors Inc Grows Holdings in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC)

High Falls Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (NYSEARCA:BINC – Free Report) by 30.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 129,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,848 shares during the period. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF accounts for 1.6% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. High Falls Advisors Inc owned 0.23% of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF worth $6,750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Austin Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the first quarter worth about $5,127,000. Park Place Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF by 418.2% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth $8,665,000. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,981,000. Finally, Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock Flexible Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,542,000.

Get BlackRock Flexible Income ETF alerts:

BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BlackRock Flexible Income ETF stock opened at $53.55 on Monday. BlackRock Flexible Income ETF has a one year low of $49.54 and a one year high of $53.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $53.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.45.

About BlackRock Flexible Income ETF

The BlackRock Flexible Income ETF (BINC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides an actively managed approach to multisector fixed-income exposure globally. It may hold debt and income-producing securities, of any credit quality or maturity, with the objective of maximizing long-term income and capital appreciation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Flexible Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.