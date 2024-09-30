High Falls Advisors Inc Sells 129,590 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

High Falls Advisors Inc lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 129,590 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of High Falls Advisors Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. High Falls Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $9,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 16,236,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,907,000 after acquiring an additional 112,209 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,770,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,334,000 after acquiring an additional 256,580 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $538,948,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 726.2% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,261,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 34.4% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,055,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,828,000 after buying an additional 526,655 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS EFV opened at $57.84 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.15 and a fifty-two week high of $59.57. The company has a market cap of $18.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.69.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

