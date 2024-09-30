Huw Owen Sells 6,736 Shares of Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE) Stock

Couchbase, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) SVP Huw Owen sold 6,736 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $101,511.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 373,647 shares in the company, valued at $5,630,860.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Couchbase Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ BASE traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $16.12. The company had a trading volume of 838,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,859. Couchbase, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.53 and a 52 week high of $32.00. The stock has a market cap of $811.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 0.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85.
Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 39.51% and a negative return on equity of 54.84%. The company had revenue of $51.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Couchbase, Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 346.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 263,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,928,000 after buying an additional 204,396 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth approximately $9,059,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,029,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,014,000 after buying an additional 227,828 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 918.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 119,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after buying an additional 107,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Couchbase by 21.6% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,002,000 after buying an additional 33,754 shares during the last quarter. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Couchbase Company Profile
Couchbase, Inc provides cloud database platform for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that simplifies database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.
