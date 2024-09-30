HWG Holdings LP Invests $28,000 in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

HWG Holdings LP acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 151 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perpetual Ltd boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 9.5% in the first quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 46,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,931,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068 shares during the period. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the first quarter worth $1,366,000. Norden Group LLC boosted its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 1,826.3% in the first quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 59,310 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,606,000 after purchasing an additional 56,231 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. MA acquired a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $125,904,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 1,968.3% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 4,291 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.02% of the company’s stock.

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WTS opened at $207.51 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.87 and a fifty-two week high of $219.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.13. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 12.44% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $597.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.34%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WTS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $225.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $217.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Watts Water Technologies news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total value of $316,623.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Watts Water Technologies news, Director Michael J. Dubose sold 315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.93, for a total value of $58,567.95. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at $512,237.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.16, for a total transaction of $316,623.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,516 shares in the company, valued at $2,132,302.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies products and solutions that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through, and out of buildings in the commercial, industrial, and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

