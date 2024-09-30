Hydrogen Utopia International (LON:HUI) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.04

Shares of Hydrogen Utopia International PLC (LON:HUI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 0.04 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 4.30 ($0.06), with a volume of 72961 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.27 ($0.06).

Hydrogen Utopia International Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of £16.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -472.50 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 6.95.

Get Hydrogen Utopia International alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Hydrogen Utopia International

In other news, insider Howard White acquired 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 5 ($0.07) per share, for a total transaction of £25,000 ($33,476.16). Corporate insiders own 84.07% of the company’s stock.

Hydrogen Utopia International Company Profile

Hydrogen Utopia International PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops and utilizes non-recyclable waste plastics for hydrogen technology. The company provides alternative energy sources, such as hydrogen and electricity that are not dependent upon the use of coal, gas, oil, and fossil fuel-derived electricity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydrogen Utopia International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.