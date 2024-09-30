Iconic Minerals (CVE:ICM) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Shares of Iconic Minerals Ltd. (CVE:ICM – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

Iconic Minerals Trading Down 33.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.02.

Iconic Minerals Company Profile

Iconic Minerals Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold and lithium properties in Nevada and Canada. The company holds a 50% interest in the Midas South located in Elko County, Nevada; and 50% interests in the New Pass project located in Churchill County, Nevada.

