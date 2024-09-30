Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 521,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Barclays raised Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $1.23 on Monday, reaching $35.07. The company had a trading volume of 123,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,883. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.06 and its 200 day moving average is $36.04. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of $28.83 and a 52-week high of $42.45.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Infineon Technologies will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

