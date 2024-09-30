Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY) Short Interest Update

Infineon Technologies AG (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 22.0% from the August 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 521,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS IFNNY traded down $1.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 141,631 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,979. The company has a market capitalization of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.04. Infineon Technologies has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $42.45.

Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.04. Infineon Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Infineon Technologies will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IFNNY shares. New Street Research raised shares of Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Barclays upgraded Infineon Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th.

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and semiconductor-based solutions worldwide. Its Automotive segment offers automotive microcontrollers; 3D ToF, magnetic, and pressure sensors; discrete power semiconductors; IGBT modules; industrial microcontrollers; power and memory ICs; transceivers; diodes, MOSEFTs, and modules; and voltage regulators for use in assistance and safety systems, comfort electronics, infotainment, powertrain, and security products.

