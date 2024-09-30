Insider Buying: Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) Director Jack Levine purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $34,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 175,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,720.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Blink Charging Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of BLNK traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $1.72. 3,389,592 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,797,974. Blink Charging Co. has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $4.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.82 million, a P/E ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 2.66. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). Blink Charging had a negative return on equity of 22.70% and a negative net margin of 108.11%. The business had revenue of $33.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Blink Charging Co. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BLNK. B. Riley upgraded shares of Blink Charging to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Benchmark began coverage on Blink Charging in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Blink Charging from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Blink Charging from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Blink Charging from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Blink Charging by 12.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,258,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,809,000 after buying an additional 365,098 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blink Charging by 224.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 805,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 557,336 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its position in shares of Blink Charging by 861.1% in the fourth quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 459,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 411,763 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Blink Charging by 108.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 403,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 210,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd acquired a new position in Blink Charging during the second quarter valued at approximately $843,000. Institutional investors own 44.64% of the company’s stock.

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manufactures, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

