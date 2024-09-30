Insider Buying: INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Moss purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,285,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,247.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.86. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in INmune Bio by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 34,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,260,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of INmune Bio by 124.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 32,511 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in INmune Bio by 332.1% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 115,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 89,091 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in INmune Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $121,000. Institutional investors own 12.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INMB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

