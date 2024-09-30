Insider Buying: INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) CFO Purchases 10,000 Shares of Stock

INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) CFO David J. Moss purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.29 per share, for a total transaction of $52,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,285,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,802,247.01. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
INmune Bio Price Performance
NASDAQ INMB traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $5.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 399,282 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,766. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.75. The stock has a market cap of $106.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 1.86. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $14.74.
INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by $0.13. INmune Bio had a negative net margin of 26,333.59% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on INMB shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of INmune Bio in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.
Get Our Latest Analysis on INmune Bio
INmune Bio Company Profile
INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, focuses on developing drugs to reprogram the patients innate immune system to treat disease in the United States. It intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than INmune Bio
- REIT Stocks – Best REIT Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio Today
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for INmune Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INmune Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.