Insider Buying: Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH) Major Shareholder Buys 7,000 Shares of Stock

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTSH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $46,270.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,885,636 shares in the company, valued at $52,124,053.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 30th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 17,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $114,625.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 11,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.55 per share, for a total transaction of $75,325.00.

On Monday, September 23rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 3,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $23,205.00.

On Friday, September 20th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 27,900 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.65 per share, for a total transaction of $185,535.00.

On Wednesday, September 18th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 25,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.61 per share, for a total transaction of $168,555.00.

On Monday, September 16th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 2,507 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.41 per share, for a total transaction of $16,069.87.

On Wednesday, September 11th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 19,302 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.17 per share, for a total transaction of $119,093.34.

On Monday, September 9th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 6,000 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.95 per share, for a total transaction of $35,700.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 20,500 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.88 per share, for a total transaction of $120,540.00.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 22,600 shares of Tile Shop stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.08 per share, for a total transaction of $137,408.00.

Tile Shop Price Performance

NASDAQ:TTSH traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.59. 54,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,201. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.63. The stock has a market cap of $293.43 million, a P/E ratio of 30.95 and a beta of 1.43. Tile Shop Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.33 and a 1-year high of $7.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tile Shop ( NASDAQ:TTSH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Tile Shop had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 1.50%. The company had revenue of $91.38 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTSH. Fund 1 Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,100,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,539,000 after purchasing an additional 620,899 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth $2,417,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 167.7% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 216,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 135,507 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Tile Shop during the 1st quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Tile Shop by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,108,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,684,000 after purchasing an additional 53,515 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.66% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Company Profile

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. The company offers natural stone products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and man-made products, comprises ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal and luxury vinyl tile.

