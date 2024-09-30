Insider Selling: Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO) CFO Sells 2,542 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) CFO Cecilia Jones sold 2,542 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.03, for a total transaction of $124,634.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,346.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $44.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 817,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 719,491. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.80 and a 1-year high of $53.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.68 and a 200 day moving average of $39.81. The company has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of -7.24 and a beta of 0.75.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.60) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.34 million. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,165.69% and a negative return on equity of 47.05%. Agios Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.51) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AGIO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Leerink Partners lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Agios Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, Northcape Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $244,000.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

