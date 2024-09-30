Insider Selling: Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC) CEO Sells 21,128 Shares of Stock

Brady Co. (NYSE:BRC – Get Free Report) CEO Russell Shaller sold 21,128 shares of Brady stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.30, for a total value of $1,590,938.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,691,895. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

On Friday, September 13th, Russell Shaller sold 12,547 shares of Brady stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total value of $916,934.76.

BRC stock traded up $1.37 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $76.60. The company had a trading volume of 159,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,783. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Brady Co. has a 52 week low of $51.35 and a 52 week high of $76.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.38, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.76.

Brady ( NYSE:BRC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.08. Brady had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 14.70%. The firm had revenue of $343.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.74 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Brady Co. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. This is an increase from Brady’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Brady’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Brady from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BRC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Brady by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,307,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,610,000 after purchasing an additional 32,437 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Brady by 1.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,510,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,701,000 after purchasing an additional 24,786 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its stake in Brady by 21.1% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 610,505 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,190,000 after purchasing an additional 106,219 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Brady by 23.5% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 560,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,631,000 after purchasing an additional 106,652 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Brady by 5.3% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 396,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,830 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.28% of the company’s stock.

Brady Corporation manufactures and supplies identification solutions (IDS) and workplace safety (WPS) products to identify and protect premises, products, and people in the United States and internationally. The company offers materials, printing systems, RFID, and bar code scanners for product identification, brand protection labeling, work in process labeling, finished product identification, and industrial track and trace applications; safety signs, floor-marking tapes, pipe markers, labeling systems, spill control products, lockout/tagout device, and software and services for safety compliance auditing, procedure writing, and training; and hand-held printers, wire markers, sleeves, and tags for wire identification.

