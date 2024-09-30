Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells 1,764 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,764 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $30,481.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 81,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,013.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

DoubleVerify Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DV traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $16.84. 3,018,655 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,382,467. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.75 and a 52 week high of $43.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 44.32, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.92.

Get DoubleVerify alerts:

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. The firm had revenue of $155.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.78 million. DoubleVerify had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 9.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of DoubleVerify from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on shares of DoubleVerify in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of DoubleVerify in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on DoubleVerify from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DV

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DoubleVerify

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of DoubleVerify during the second quarter valued at about $155,000. Cim LLC boosted its holdings in DoubleVerify by 74.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 48,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after acquiring an additional 20,770 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in DoubleVerify by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 148,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,000 after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DoubleVerify in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in DoubleVerify in the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

About DoubleVerify

(Get Free Report)

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, and data analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides solutions to advertisers that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness and quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DoubleVerify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoubleVerify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.