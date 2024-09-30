Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $11,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares in the company, valued at $542,249. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MaxCyte alerts:

On Monday, August 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $12,840.00.

On Friday, July 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $14,250.00.

MaxCyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,937. The company has a market capitalization of $407.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.55.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MaxCyte ( NASDAQ:MXCT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.20 million. MaxCyte had a negative net margin of 77.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MaxCyte, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MaxCyte by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MaxCyte

(Get Free Report)

MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.