Insider Selling: MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

MaxCyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXCT – Get Free Report) Director John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.82, for a total transaction of $11,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 141,950 shares in the company, valued at $542,249. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
John Joseph Johnston also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total value of $12,840.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, John Joseph Johnston sold 3,000 shares of MaxCyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.75, for a total value of $14,250.00.
MaxCyte Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:MXCT traded up $0.02 on Monday, hitting $3.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 413,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 533,937. The company has a market capitalization of $407.77 million, a PE ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.27. MaxCyte, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $5.55.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in MaxCyte in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of MaxCyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 19,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 7,898 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of MaxCyte by 20.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in MaxCyte by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 32,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 5,927 shares during the last quarter. 68.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About MaxCyte
MaxCyte, Inc, a life sciences company, discovers, develops, and commercializes next-generation cell therapies in the United States and internationally. Its products include ExPERT ATx, a static electroporation instrument for small to medium scale transfection; ExPERT STx, a flow electroporation for protein production and drug development, as well as expression of therapeutic targets for cell-based assays; ExPERT GTx, a flow electroporation for large scale transfection in therapeutic applications; and ExPERT VLx for very large volume cell-engineering.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MaxCyte
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- What is Put Option Volume?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for MaxCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MaxCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.