Insider Selling: Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Director Sells 33,451 Shares of Stock

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report) Director Frank Vincent Mcmahon sold 33,451 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$309,425.10.

REAL stock remained flat at C$9.15 on Monday. 65,081 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 68,539. The stock has a market capitalization of C$671.88 million, a PE ratio of 228.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. Real Matters Inc. has a 1 year low of C$4.43 and a 1 year high of C$9.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$6.49.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on REAL shares. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$7.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Cormark upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$8.75 in a report on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$6.50 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$8.75 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Real Matters presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$8.96.

Real Matters Inc operates as a technology and network management company in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Appraisal, U.S. Title, and Canada. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions to the mortgage lending industry, as well as title services for refinance, purchase, home equity, short sale, and real estate-owned transactions to financial institutions under the Solidifi brand; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

