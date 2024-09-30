Insider Selling: Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX) COO Sells 6,000 Shares of Stock

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) COO Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $42,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 521,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,647,966. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Tina Marriott also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 29th, Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total value of $45,360.00.

On Thursday, July 25th, Tina Marriott sold 6,000 shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.13, for a total value of $48,780.00.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.6 %

Shares of RXRX stock traded down $0.39 on Monday, hitting $6.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,315,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,868,928. The firm has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.07 and a current ratio of 6.07. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.97 and a twelve month high of $15.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Recursion Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 755.37% and a negative return on equity of 79.47%. The company had revenue of $14.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RXRX. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered their target price on Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,250,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,769,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,052,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 32.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 111,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after purchasing an additional 27,440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

