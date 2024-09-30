Insider Selling: Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) Insider Sells 2,731 Shares of Stock

Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Free Report) insider Vikram Gupta sold 2,731 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $218,480.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,459,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Vikram Gupta also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Synaptics alerts:

On Wednesday, August 28th, Vikram Gupta sold 1,008 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,640.00.

On Friday, August 23rd, Vikram Gupta sold 1,870 shares of Synaptics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $149,600.00.

Synaptics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SYNA traded down $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $77.58. 207,254 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 308,247. Synaptics Incorporated has a one year low of $67.83 and a one year high of $121.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 4.19.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Synaptics ( NASDAQ:SYNA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.09. Synaptics had a net margin of 13.09% and a negative return on equity of 0.54%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SYNA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Synaptics from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Synaptics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Synaptics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synaptics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heron Bay Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 9,197 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,603 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synaptics by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 673 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its position in Synaptics by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 19,092 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Synaptics by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 48,665 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,748,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the period. 99.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Synaptics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor products worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes, over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.