Insider Selling: Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG) Director Sells 2,100 Shares of Stock

Timbercreek Financial Corp (TSE:MTG – Get Free Report) Director Robert Blair Tamblyn sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.16, for a total value of C$17,136.00.
Robert Blair Tamblyn also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, September 27th, Robert Blair Tamblyn sold 9,078 shares of Timbercreek Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$8.17, for a total value of C$74,167.26.
Timbercreek Financial Stock Performance
Timbercreek Financial Corp has a 1 year low of C$7.16 and a 1 year high of C$8.66.
About Timbercreek Financial
Timbercreek Financial Corp is a Canada-based non-banking commercial real estate lender. The Company provides shorter-duration, customized financing solutions to professional real estate investors. The Company invests in a portfolio of customized mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, such as multi-residential, office and retail buildings located in urban markets across Canada.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Timbercreek Financial
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- TJX Stock: A Buying Opportunity Before the Holiday Rush
- 10 Best Airline Stocks to Buy
- Micron’s Blowout Results Pave the Way for Seagate’s Stock Surge
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Zeta Global’s AI Cloud: Your Secret Weapon for Massive Growth
Receive News & Ratings for Timbercreek Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Timbercreek Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.